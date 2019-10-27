THE Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York are inviting residents to join them to celebrate the festive season.

Cllr Janet Looker, along with Joanna Trythall, will host the annual Christmas Cheer event in early December.

There is chance for up to 400 residents aged 65 and over to dine at the Assembly Rooms in Blake Street.

The Lord Mayor said: “The Christmas Cheer event is a great way to get York residents excited for the upcoming festive season. We look forward to meeting everyone who is joining us for such a special time of the year.”

Performances on the day will include festive carols sung by the York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir and children from Clifton Green and Dringhouses Primary schools, while guests will be served a selection of food.

Cllr Looker added: “We would like to thank the Male Voice Choir and the primary schools for providing the entertainment, as well as a thank you to local organisations who have kindly donated prizes in support of this year’s Christmas Cheer.”

The event will take place on December 3 over two sittings, at 10am and 2pm.

To attend either of the receptions, residents are invited to complete the application form below.

Forms can also be collected from City of York Council’s Customer Centre at West Offices, as well as York Explore and any York library from Monday, October 28.

Residents can also download the application form on the City of York Council website from Monday, October 28, at www.york.gov.uk/LordMayor.

Completed forms should stipulate am or pm and be returned to The Christmas Cheer Draw, c/o Civic and Democratic Services, West Offices, Station Rise, York, YO1 6GA, no later than Wednesday, November 20.

Names will be drawn at random on November 21 and those chosen will be a sent a ticket for one of the events by November 29.