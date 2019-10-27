A DISQUALIFIED driver who claims he didn't know he was banned from driving had false number plates on his van, York Magistrates Court heard.

Paul Ian Jacques, 39, was appearing on his second charge of driving whilst disqualified in a month.

Through his solicitor Harry Bayman, he claimed that he had had false number plates when stopped on July 21

because he had been trying to avoid bailiffs in connection with his company’s debts.

“Something smells very fishy indeed,” district judge Adrian Lower told Jacques.

He said although Jacques’ company was in severe financial trouble, the 39-year-old company director was still paying himself £700 a month from its funds and had paid for the false numberplates.

In Jacques' presence, he banned him from driving for six months, fined him £200 for the false numberplates and ordered him to pay a £32 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jacques, who gave an address of East Lane, Shipton by Beningbrough when he appeared before York Magistrates Court, and who had given a different address on an earlier occasion to the police, also pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance on July 21 on Moorgate, Holgate.

On September 5, at the same court Jacques had pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance in Skelton on August 21.

At that hearing, he had told the court he had been unaware of the hearing at which he had been disqualified in his absence.

The district judge had said he accepted his account. He had given him an absolute discharge for the August 21 crimes and ordered they not be endorsed on his licence.

When Jacques appeared before him for the July 21 offence, the district judge said he would follow a similar course.

He conditionally discharged him for 12 months for driving whilst disqualified and ordered all the July 21 offences to be endorsed on Jacques' driving record.

In August, Jacques had made statutory declarations which removed the original driving ban. He is now being prosecuted, with his knowledge, for the incidents that led to the ban, the court heard.