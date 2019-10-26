THE Shakespeare Schools Festival comes to York next month, with youngsters performing the Bard's plays in professional theatres.
More than 750 schools from every region of the UK will take part in the festival, including primary, secondary and special schools, and Pupil Referral Units.
In York three school groups,with a total of 70 children between them, will be taking part at Joseph Rowntree Theatre in on November 19.
Shakespeare Schools Foundation’s chief executive, Ruth Brock, said: “Performing Shakespeare on a professional stage opens doors to the future for children across the UK. Through a unique creative experience, they grow in confidence, resilience and empathy - they gain the skills they and our society needs for the future.”
SSF is an award-winning cultural education charity that gives young people across the UK confidence and skills to help them succeed in later life.
The charity was founded in 2000.