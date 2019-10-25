TRAINS on some routes to and from York Station will not be running this weekend - as Leeds Station is closed for improvement work.
On Sunday morning October 27 there will be no trains to, from or through Leeds Station and there will be a reduced service tomorrow, Saturday 26 October.
Rail replacement buses will be in place on all routes.
The station will be shut so Network Rail can continue work on building a new platform at Leeds - platform zero - adjacent to platform one.
Throughout the weekend engineers will be installing new overhead equipment and testing the new signals.
Passengers are strongly advised to check their route before they travel.
For information and replacement timetables click here.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment