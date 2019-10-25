A JEWELLERY shop in York city centre is to close after the business went into administration.

Links of London, situated in a prime position on the corner of Stonegate and Low Petergate, has put up signs saying: "Closing down... everything must go."

The chain, which operates 35 stores and concessions across the UK and Ireland, was recently put into administration.

Joint administrator Matt Smith is reported to have said that the company had had to contend with difficult trading conditions that had impacted the whole retail sector.

He said the directors had been seeking alternative solutions, including a CVA (Company Voluntary Arrangement), under which retailers can close stores and cut their rent bills if they can reach agreement with landlords.

However, they had been unable to do so and had run out of time to find a buyer and had had no choice but to place the business into administration.

The chain was founded in 1990 and Links of London’s UK business reported a pretax loss of £20.5m in 2017.

Its website states: "Synonymous with bold design and quality craftsmanship, Links reflects the creative energy and diversity of London by uniting its heritage with an elevated, forward-looking aesthetic across its jewellery and lifestyle collections.

"Links of London is for everyone who wants beautiful things that express their individual style and connect them with others. A tangible sense of quality is rooted in the thoughtful design and uncompromising craftsmanship – Links pieces are so much more than the sum of their materials."

The closure of the Stonegate shop is just the latest of a series of blows this year for the city centre.

The Gap store in Davygate closed earlier this month, the Dorothy Perkins/Burtons store in Coney Street shut last month and The Press recently revealed that the Debenhams store in Davygate is to close down later this year.

Other businesses to have closed their doors include French Connection in Davygate, LK Bennett in Petergate and Crabtree & Evelyn in Stonegate.

The BHS store in Coney Street has long stood empty but top fashion chain Flannels opened in part of the building and Sports Direct and USC are also due to open later this year in another part of the complex.