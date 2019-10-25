TUDOR England will be brought back to life at a classical concert tomorrow night featuring Tudor tales and Shakespearean stories.

The classical music ensemble, Transposed, will perform at Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate.

The ensemble includes British soprano, Eleanor Penfold and pianist, Eleanor Kornas.

The concert is centred around a set of songs called Try Me, Good King by American composer Libby Larsen.

They launched their UK tour in York on Wednesday night and after tomorrow's performance, will go on to play concerts in Tudor and Elizabethan venues in both Cambridge and London.

Eleanor, who has performed at the BBC Proms as well as the Paris Opera House, said: “Performing within exclusively Tudor buildings in a tailor-made Tudor dress brings audiences the spectacle of the operatic stage in completely unique settings.”

Tickets for the show on the door cost £15 for adults and £12.50 for under 18s, students and disabled audience members. They are also available to purchase online at: www.transposed-ensemble.com/