A SPECIALIST employment law firm which launched a membership club for long-standing clients has held its maiden flagship event.

Torque Law held their Client Club event at the Grand Hotel, concentrating on the challenges of the evolving workplace, including Brexit, GDPR and employment law.

Partner Tiggy Clifford said: “It’s important for us that we look at the issues which could affect our clients and provide them with best practice options for those potential future difficulties.”

Torque Law, set up by Tiggy and Emma Whiting, won Niche Law Firm of the Year at the Yorkshire Legal Awards earlier this month. Judges specifically commended the team’s “clear dedication to its approach to client relationships”. Recognition was also given to their neurodiversity campaign, and their agile working practices which provide flexible working arrangements to female returners to law.

Emma Whiting said: "We know that Torque Law is valued by our loyal client base, but by winning this award, it shows how valued our business is by our peers which is immeasurable to us. We are hugely grateful.”

Torque Law will soon be launching a guide to Taking on your First Employees, via their website www.torquelaw.co.uk and delivering their Managing the Employee Lifeline course at The Grand Hotel, November 21 - the same day of The Press Business Awards where they are finalists for the Socially Responsible Business of the Year.