A CHURCH in Pocklington will officially reopen its doors after significant renovation work on the interior of the building.
All Saints church will celebrate the new work on the building with the ‘Let There Be Light’ events during their festival weekend next month.
The festival weekend will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 10am-4pm then at 7.30pm and Sunday, November 3 from 10.45am until 4pm.
The Grade 1 listed medieval building held its first main service for ten weeks on Sunday, October 13, benefitting from a digitally controlled LED system.
Churchwarden, Hilary Slow, said: “We invite the whole community in and around Pocklington to join in the celebrations to experience and enjoy the building since the work has been completed. There will be something for everyone over the weekend.”
Celebrations will include a concert, activities for children and a family communion.
Fellow Churchwarden, Nigel Laws, said: “We are indebted to a team of hard-working and enthusiastic volunteers during the project and to Pocklington School who made us so welcome for our main Sunday morning service.”