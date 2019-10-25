THERE are a whole host of activities available for all the family across York and North Yorkshire over this October half-term.
The National Railway Museum in York will host the Future Engineers event, including free shows aimed at inspiring the next generation of young engineers. Appearing for the first time will be ‘StrongWomen Science’ – a mix of science and circus performances. This event runs over the whole week throughout the museum.
Meanwhile in Ryedale, Castle Howard is inviting visitors on a spooky woodland trek at its new adventure playground, Skelf Island until next Sunday. The stately home has joined forces with Rusticus, an open-air theatre company, to stage a mysterious trail through the Skelf woods with live actors.
There will be a series of daily magic themed events at Askham Bryan Wildlife & Conservation Park including herbology lessons, involving planting your own potions ingredients, meeting creatures such as snakes and lizards, taking on the mythical beast trail and magical crafts. These events will run until Sunday.
Beningbrough Hall’s Autumn activity schedule continues including a tree trail, bushcraft day on Tuesday, broomstick making on Wednesday and the ‘leafy artrageous’ activity, involving making a bird’s nest from natural materials, on Thursday.
City Cruises in York have teamed up with the York Dungeon to create the Halloween Cruise on which participants can take a look into York’s dark past with the Dungeon’s award winning actors. This event runs from 6pm - 8pm every evening from today until Thursday.
The Joseph Rowntree theatre will host a performance of Aladdin Jr on Wednesday at 7.30pm. The show involves the audience meeting the characters of the Disney film featuring the award winning music of Alan Menken.
The Web Adventure Park in Wigginton Road welcome back their ‘Wizard Wooo’ event today, Wednesday and Thursday, involving an evening of spooky trails and games from 6pm - 8pm. Prices for all of these events can be found on the various websites.