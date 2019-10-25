POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after money was taken from a hotel in York.
Money was stolen from the reception area of a hotel in Blossom Street on October 11, North Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson for the force added: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Bethany Rowley, or email Bethany.Rowley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12190188489.
