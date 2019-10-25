FIREFIGHTERS tackled a fire in the front living room of a property in the Acomb area of York last night (October 24).
Crews were called to the incident in Severus Avenue at about 8.20pm.
When they arrived crews found a sofa "well alight" inside, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Acomb Fire Station tweeted that all occupants were "safe and well."
The crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire and ventilated the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
