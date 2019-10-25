YORK’S Christmas lights will be switched on at a new venue this year near the Minster - which will itself have lighting projected onto it.

York BID, which organises the city centre’s annual display of festive decorations, says it has commissioned even more for Duncombe Place, including sympathetic lighting for landmarks such as the Boer War Memorial, St Michael Le Belfry and the cathedral.

Lighting on the Minster’s West Front will be used periodically in the run-up to Christmas when there are not services or events taking place inside.

Canon Chancellor, the Revd Canon Dr Christopher Collingwood, said York in winter was "an absolute gem, full of light, energy, excitement and people preparing for the festive season".

He said: “York BID and Make It York have worked wonders in extending the lighting show to Duncombe Place and in designing the Minster into the scheme.

“We hope that the lights will not only draw people to view the Minster but also encourage them to come inside. They will find a warm welcome and quiet spaces to rest and reflect upon the real meaning of Advent and Christmas.”

The switch-on ceremony will be held from 6pm on Thursday November 14 in Duncombe Place instead of the traditional venue, St Helen’s Square. A stage will be set up in Duncombe Place to host the festivities and music performances.

The event, jointly organised by the BID (Business Improvement District) and Make It York, will be hosted by Town Crier Ben Fry, Laura Castle from Minster FM and BBC Radio York’s Georgie Spanswick.

Make It York managing director Sean Bullick said that with more people turning out each year for the event, it had been moved to the larger venue of Duncombe Place, where the larger numbers could be comfortably accommodated.

Andrew Lowson, of York BID, said creating a welcoming winter lights scheme for the city had been one of the most visible parts of its work over the last few years, funded by city centre businesses.