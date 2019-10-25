A FORMER bomber pilot who flew Halifaxes out of RAF Linton-on-Ouse during the war has climbed on board the plane again - just as the base is staging its final student pilot graduation prior to its closure.

Flt Lt George Dunn DFC, 97, was set to visit the base near Easingwold for the graduation ceremony today, but yesterday he went to the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington, near York, to be re-united with one of the few remaining Halifax aircraft.

The visit was organised by Dan Whatmough, Sqn Pilot at Linton, who said it was "quite special" as this week marked the 80th anniversary of the first Halifax rolling off the production lines.

“To have George back on board one of the only remaining Halifax aircraft is quite something,” he said.

“George flew 40 missions during the Second World War on Halifax and Mosquito aircraft before moving to Greece to fly Spitfires and Hurricanes.

“He then left the RAF in 1949 where he returned to work for Pickfords Removal firm until retirement in the 1980s.

“George is an inspiration and a piece of living history and earlier this year I managed to get him flying in a two seat Spitfire at RAF Biggin Hill.

“George’s history is quite something and having spent some time with him and hearing his stories, he truly is incredible and I don’t think he quite realises the impact he had and the significance his service had during the war.

“He was involved in the bombing of Hamburg and Berlin and found himself on the first wave on the bombing of Peenemunde, which was aimed at destroying the Nazi V weapon development sites.”

He said it had been an "emotional moment" for George when he climbed back on board the Halifax at Elvington yesterday. “It brought back a lot of memories for him,” he said.

He added that today’s graduation marked the end of basic flying training at Linton, which would close in a couple of years.