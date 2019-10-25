A PLAN to build a restaurant in the shadow of Scarborough Castle has come in for criticism from Historic England.

The public body which aims to protect the country’s heritage has called the look and design of the glass-fronted eatery “confusing” and urged planners to reject the proposal.

Cavendish and Gloucester Properties PLC has lodged the plans for the site in Royal Albert Drive, which was formerly home to a cafe until it was demolished in 2017, with Scarborough Council.

The new building, designed by Scarborough-based Mick Paxton Architects, will bring permanent public toilets back to the seafront, one of the requirements of the council for development.

In its planning application, Cavendish and Gloucester PLC states that there will be 20 individual rooms, which will be operated by the restaurant in the building.

Though not named in the planning documents, it states that the restaurant has been designed to meet the requirements of “a national chain”.

Historic England, which has been consulted on the plans, has urged Scarborough Council to protect the views of the castle and refuse planning permission.

Its objection states: “Scarborough Castle is the town’s most important and iconic feature, the subject of countless paintings and photographs. It is sited high up on the cliff in order to overlook and dominate its surroundings. Its development and changing uses reflect the history of the town. It is rightly protected as a Scheduled Monument and its attractive and historic surroundings are also protected as a Conservation Area.”

It calls the castle the “unchallenged star of the skyline”, which is why it objects to the planning application.

Historic England said: “The proposal, by virtue of its atypical form, novel design, excessive design, acontextual, reflective materials and strident colour would harm the setting of the castle by introducing a new eye-catching feature. Too many varied elements present a confusing design.

“The expanse of glazing would produce a beacon of light drawing the eye. There would be serious harm to the conservation area by the development detracting from its existing open, rural, undeveloped character, which provides such an attractive setting for the castle.

“The proposal would result in a significant increase in the amount of built development which we would consider would be over-development of this site.”

Scarborough Council has had the site out to tender since the demolition and this summer placed temporary toilets at the location following pressure from residents and holidaymakers.The consultation on the plans continues.