A TEENAGER is facing a long jail sentence for raping a schoolgirl in Pocklington and attempting to rape another.

Michael Laverick, 19, of Denison Road, Pocklington, was convicted by a jury at Hull Crown Court earlier this week after having pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The two girls have now been praised for their bravery in coming forward and attending court to give evidence against Laverick over the attacks, which happened in the street.

Detective Constable Sarah Gladstone, who investigated the attacks, said:"The victims have been exceedingly brave in coming forward, telling us about their ordeals and standing up to such a dangerous man.

“They remained brave and resolute throughout the investigation and attended court to give evidence last week.

“We want to thank the victims for coming forward and placing their trust in the Humberside Police Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) Team to seek justice for the dreadful offences they endured."

DC Gladstone said Laverick had been convicted of 'very serious' sexual offences and his conviction 'sends a clear message to perpetrators' that this type of behaviour would be investigated thoroughly.

“Anyone found to have committed such awful crimes will be brought before the court as Michael Laverick has been and will face the full force of the justice system," she said.

“I hope this case will help any other victims of CSE or abuse to come forward and speak to the police about their experiences, no matter how much time has passed since the offences occurred. As in this investigation, victims were listened to and supported throughout the investigation."

Judge David Tremberg told Laverick, who will be sentenced later, that he is likely to receive a substantial custodial sentence.