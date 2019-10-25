A POPULAR cultural venue has thanked residents for their support after revealing it is under threat.

A planning application has been submitted to turn The Crescent Day Nursery, next door to The Crescent Community Venue, into four apartments.

The national Music Venue Trust has objected to the plans - saying they could lead to noise complaints from people who move into the apartments and this may result in the closure of The Crescent.

A statement released by the venue's owners says it is not shutting down and no upcoming events are under threat, but adds: "We want to coexist with all our neighbours. We don’t like empty buildings either. But fundamentally, turning the commercial property next door into a residential one would put what we do at The Crescent under threat.

“Whilst we monitor noise levels inside and out throughout every show, we know from experience that sound complaints from new developments are often inevitable.

“We need to have a larger conversation around what developers are doing to York, and the impact they are having on its culture."

“Meanwhile, we’ll keep putting on great shows that the city can be proud of.”

Visit planningaccess.york.gov.uk using reference 19/01986/FUL for more information.