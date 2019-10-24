PUPILS at a York primary pulled together to raise almost £4,000 to get their fundraising off to a superb start this school year.

Acomb School kickstarted their year of charity fundraising with a sponsored sporting event raising an impressive £3,852 for the NSPCC.

Each year, the school supports a different charity and this year have chosen the NSPCC.

Emma Hobson from the charity visited the school to launch the fundraising event with a special assembly.

Staff and pupils were shown how the NSPCC supports children and their families and learnt about their ‘Speak out, stay safe’ campaign.

Following the assembly, pupils from Reception to Year 6 stepped up to a variety of physical challenges including a sponsored bounce, dressed as superheroes, a ‘yogathon’ and an obstacle course.

Sue Wragg, PSHE champion and Year 2 teacher, said “We are delighted with the amount that has been raised. Each class really made the event their own and enjoyed taking part in a sponsored, physical event.

"The amount raised shows how well our school community and children came together to support our charity of the year.”

Lee Haynes is head teacher at the school.

He said “I am extremely proud to be able to kickstart our support of the NSPCC with this tremendous sponsored event.”

Emma Hobson, part of the NSPCC team, said “I am blown away by the amount that has been raised and really appreciate how hard the school and its community has worked.”

Acomb School is part of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, a partnership of ten church and community schools serving more than 4,000 pupils and their families across York also including Badger Hill, Archbishop Holgate's, Heworth CE, Hempland, New Earswick, St Lawrence's CE and Clifton with Rawcliffe.

Acomb made the headlines earlier this year when pupils won a regional award for their efforts walking and cycling to school.

As The Press reported at the time, the school was awarded the Modeshift STARS York School of the Region award for inroads made at the school to increase sustainable and active travel to school.

They won praise because a solid 73 per cent of children regularly travelled to school on foot, scooter or bicycle and 17 per cent of those who were regularly driven to school were encouraged to use sustainable methods of transport.

Since then Acomb is continuing to work alongside Sustrans and other schools in the community to promote this healthy part of the school day, and is developing projects alongside the iTravel team at City of York Council.