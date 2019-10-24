A MAIN road into Pocklington is set to close for three weeks next month to allow for essential resurfacing works.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council says it is investing £280,000 into improving the road surface along The Balk, one of the main routes in and out of the town from the A1079 Hull to York road.
The scheme will include the replacement of damaged kerbs and repairs to the existing drainage system, said a spokesman. "Work is due to start on Monday November 11 to resurface a section of the road between the York Road junction and the White Mill Drive roundabout," he said.
"The scheme is expected to take three weeks to complete. It will be necessary to close the road in order to make sure it is carried out safely and efficiently.
"The Balk will be closed between the York Road junction and the White Mill Drive roundabout from 8am on November 11 and is due to reopen on Friday November 29, weather permitting."
He said traffic would be diverted via Hodsow Lane and West Green but access would remain for emergency services and residents and businesses.