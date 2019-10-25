A CAR retailer has pledged to continue their support of York City Football Club for a third year.
Arnold Clark whose York Motorstore showroom is in Nether Poppleton has announced an extension to their commercial partnership by providing an 18-seater minibus for the club's Academy and youth teams to use during the 2019/2020 season.
Tim Ryan, City’s Under-19s manager, thanked Arnold Clark for extending their sponsorship. "It’s a huge help in supporting the development of future Minstermen."
Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark chief executive, said: "We’re delighted to continue our partnership with York City FC by providing them with a minibus for the upcoming season. We hope that the vehicle will be a great support to the club, helping its teams travel to training, and to matches across England.
"We’re really looking forward to working with the club during the season ahead and wish them the best of luck!"