SHOPS – and even streets – come and go, and yet York city centre is as recognisable today as it was in the 1950s.
Our collection of photographs from our archive documents some of the changes that have occurred over the years.
More than a million pounds was spent upgrading Shambles Market a few years ago, but this photo from December 6, 1955 shows workmen erecting the first of the 40 tubular framed stalls in what was to become York's market behind the Shambles.
We have another men-at-work photo too – showing workmen carrying out repairs near the traffic island in Parliament Street from September 10, 1957.
Our photo from August 1957 shows two half timbered houses in Patrick Pool that were to be restored. One of the shortest streets in the city, Patrick Pool was in existence in the early 13th century.
In spring 1959, it was all change in Spurriergate as buildings were demolished to make way for a new block of shops.
One photo shows passers by in Peter Lane getting a glimpse of the shops in Spurriergate and St Michael's church.
Our final photo shows how Micklegate looked in 1950.