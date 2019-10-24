BUILDING work is now underway on a project which will see a new community facility built in a York village.

The new sports pavilion on Wigginton Playing Fields, the home of Wigginton Grasshoppers in the village, will provide much-needed facilities to the local community, including its grass roots sport.

The project was made possible by both fundraising from Wigginton Grasshoppers and a significant grant from the Premier League and the FA Facilities Fund.

Grasshoppers’ president, John Jeffery, said: “After years of fundraising from players, parents, guardians and volunteers, it is fantastic that building work has commenced on the pavilion.

“The building will benefit the whole community and people of all ages. I am proud to be part of such an amazing project.”

The new facilities will include a community room for groups and functions, a kitchen and toilets along with new changing facilities, which will replace the long-standing portacabin facilities and viewing areas for grassroots sport.

The new pavilion will offer opportunities to other local groups and organisations through its large community room which will be able to play host to different events including craft fairs to keep-fit classes.

The facilities will also enable Grasshoppers to run a new disability football group in addition to their existing twenty-five plus teams, which include both boys’ and girls’ sides along with three open-age men’s sides.

The club are continuing to fundraise and are currently aiming to raise £5,000 towards fixtures and fittings. If you would like to support them, you can donate at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/donation-web/charity?charityId=1016213