THE Grand Opera House in York is seeking a talented child to design a picture for the front cover of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.
The winner will receive four tickets for the pantomime and an invitation to the VIP evening on December 16, when they will have their photo taken with the cast, including Vicki Michelle, Mark Little and Martin Daniels.
All entries need to include the child’s name, age, address and phone number on the reverse side of the picture. The design must be in portrait layout, preferably on A4 paper. It should be sent to The Marketing Department, Grand Opera House, Cumberland Street, York, YO1 9SW, by November 4.
Produced by Three Bears Productions, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs will run from December 12 to January 5 2020.
Tickets are on sale on 0844 871 3024 or at atgtickets.com/York.
The winner of last year’s competition was Maisie Scarlett, aged seven, who created a front cover design for the Cinderella show.