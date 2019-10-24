BRITISH Transport Police have condemned a train passenger who spat in the face of an officer at York railway station, hitting him in the eye.
James Glover, 31, of Wyvern Close, Batley, who was caught on video spitting at the officer from just inches away, was part of a group acting drunkenly on board a train from Huddersfield last Friday, said a BTP spokesman.
"The train manager contacted officers who met the group at York station," he said, adding that Glover ignored warnings about his behaviour and continued to shout and swear and was arrested.
Glover was found guilty of being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker byYork Magistrates and was due to appear for sentencing on Tuesday, but failed to appear.
Sergeant James Finch said: “There are few things more disgusting than being spat at on duty. It’s completely repulsive behaviour, reserved for offenders either completely ignorant of the consequences or who have no respect for themselves or other people." Anyone with information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting ref 1900089635.
Comments are closed on this article.