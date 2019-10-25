RESIDENTS are invited to bring their historical treasures to pop-up museum events as part of a Selby District Council project.
Selby Treasures is inviting people take artefacts and objects along to community events in public spaces and share the stories behind them, by writing the history of the object as they know it on a label.
Curator, Michala Pearson, said: “We’re looking forward to showing many different aspects of Selby’s past off to a new generation.”
The artefact owners and their stories will be photographed and recorded.
Some residents will have their portraits and artefacts drawn by graphic artist and novelist, Simon Grennan, which will the be displayed at future events.
The events will take place at Sainsbury’s, Wetherells and Summit Indoor Adventure and at Selby Library, on November 14, 15 and 23 respectively.
An exhibition next year will feature the most interesting objects. The project is part of the Selby Abbey 950th anniversary celebration.