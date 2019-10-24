THE owner of York’s Pick & Mix Marketing social media agency has achieved the highest level in her profession.
Sally Parker has gained her CIM Chartered Marketer status, which recognises her commitment to
keeping up to date and is awarded on
a combination of experience and qualifications.
She said: “Learning and
development is part of the day-to-day culture I’ve created at Pick & Mix Marketing.
“Investing in personal development, especially through the CIM, ensures
we deliver advanced techniques
within our campaigns. Juggling
studying and growing the business
has had its challenges but I’m really proud of the outcome I’ve achieved.”
Pick & Mix Marketing, which offers social media and marketing services, has also just celebrated its eighth anniversary and is expanding its team
to four next month after enjoying significant growth over the past year.