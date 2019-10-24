THE owner of York’s Pick & Mix Marketing social media agency has achieved the highest level in her profession.

Sally Parker has gained her CIM Chartered Marketer status, which recognises her commitment to

keeping up to date and is awarded on

a combination of experience and qualifications.

She said: “Learning and

development is part of the day-to-day culture I’ve created at Pick & Mix Marketing.

“Investing in personal development, especially through the CIM, ensures

we deliver advanced techniques

within our campaigns. Juggling

studying and growing the business

has had its challenges but I’m really proud of the outcome I’ve achieved.”

Pick & Mix Marketing, which offers social media and marketing services, has also just celebrated its eighth anniversary and is expanding its team

to four next month after enjoying significant growth over the past year.