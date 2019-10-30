What job would you like to have other than your own and why?

I’d love to be a competent enough pianist to go on tour as a musician, taking in some of the best concert halls across the world.

For now, though, I’ll be in the living room, trying not to upset the neighbours.

Greatest achievement?

Having the chance to work in further education.

In the colleges I’ve worked in I’ve been so privileged to see the hugely positive impact that education has on people’s lives.

I started as a reception teacher and have worked in the civil service.

It’s in colleges though where I’ve seen the greatest impact of education.

We get the chance to work with both the brightest academics as well as the most talented craftspeople.

Students of course go on to higher levels of learning, perhaps university or an apprenticeship, and, college students also showcase their phenomenal talents in international skills competitions – because we have amazing skills being developed in our colleges.

I am in awe of the talents of students at York College.

What makes you most angry?

Lateness and being late. A small but important thing is to value time, especially other people’s – we only get it once.

Biggest mistake?

Gosh, lots. Too many to list. But my view is that mistakes are just bumps to learn from.

It’s more important to learn, make good and move on.

What do you need to make life complete?

To be able to laugh and have fun. Things can feel stressful at times with lots going on. I’m lucky to be around people who make me smile and make me laugh.

Why do you make a difference?

I make values matter. One of the things I’ve learnt is that having, sticking to and embodying a clear set of values is a good way of connecting with people. There are hundreds of staff, thousands of students and many many stakeholders to connect with. Doing so through our values helps us move in the same direction.

Epitaph?

He stayed true.