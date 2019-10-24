A YORK care home held a charity fun day after being inspired by a local boy with Tourette’s syndrome to raise awareness of the condition and funds for a group that supports people with the disorder.

Rosevale care home, in Wigginton, raised £1,050 on the day for York Tourette Support Group. The event featured a raffle, tombola, cake and book stalls, a bouncy castle and owls for people to see and hold.

The home decided to raise funds for the group and awareness of Tourette’s as its manager Natalie Sleightholm has an 11-year-old son called Fletcher who has the condition. Natalie and Fletcher have attended sessions held by the group.

“The fun day was really successful,” Natalie said. “We didn’t think it would raise that much money.”

Fletcher was diagnosed with chronic tic syndrome along with OCD traits when he was six-years-old. His condition took a turn for the worse in 2015 and he developed tics such as loud shouting, head jerking, physical movements such as having to touch the floor after each foot step, jumping in the air and face twitching.

Doctors diagnosed Fletcher with Tourette’s that year. He has since been diagnosed with ADHD and educational special needs.

Natalie said: “You mention Tourette’s to someone and they think it is just swearing. People don’t understand the condition. Fletcher has been approached in the street by people and they’ve said to him ‘why are you talking like that?’ People just look at him and think he’s another naughty child.

“But it’s involuntary, it just comes out. It’s been difficult for him.

“It’s hard for us as a family to even go out to the cinema or somewhere like that. We’re up against ignorant people, mainly adults, who think he’s a naughty child.”

Sarah Fearn, lifestyle co-ordinator at Rosevale, added: “I have spent a lot of time with Fletcher over the past few years and seen him struggle with school, daily routines and life in general.

“Every year at Rosevale we choose a charity with the residents and staff input. I told our residents about Fletcher and we decided to do a charity fun day to raise money and awareness. Everyone helped raise raffle prizes, tombola prizes etc. The residents helped with everything from baking to labelling second hand books, sorting raffle and tombola prizes. Most of our residents have dementia but was able to help a little.

“We had a great afternoon. Everyone got involved and helped out. Fletcher came along too which was very hard for him but he had a good day in the end.

“He is one of the most bravest loveliest kids I have ever met and we was honoured to raise money for the York Tourette Support Group.”

Sarah thanked everyone that was involved in the fun day.