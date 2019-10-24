A TASTE of the Big Apple is coming to York with the launch of a new £400,000 bar next month.

The New York-inspired cocktail bar Manahatta opens in the former Banyan Bar & Kitchen site in Little Stonegate on November 8.

Manahatta has created 40 new full and part-time jobs and will be the sixth venue from the Leeds-based Arc Inspirations group.

They hope to pull in the crowds with American-themed menus and a bespoke cocktail offering, all soundtracked by a house DJ.

The team behind the venture describe the venue as boasting 'unique Instagrammable features', from neon signage and peacock blue booths.

The cocktail list has been curated by bar development manager Mark Austin, who has spent 12 years working for owner Arc Inspirations, which runs brands Manahatta, Banyan Bar & Kitchen and BOX.

Arc Inspirations chief executive officer Mark Wolstencroft said: "We’ve been blown away by the reaction to the Manahatta brand across Leeds, Manchester and Harrogate and are thrilled to be launching in this historic city.

"Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, dropping in for a business lunch or require something unique for a private event, Manahatta York can deliver.

"Watch this space for details of the launch, as it’s going to be a party that York doesn’t forget for a long time.’’

A bottomless brunch will be available daily until 4pm, offering a main and 90 minutes of unlimited Prosecco, Aperol Spritz, Bloody Marys or pints of Coors, for £27.95.

The 'bottomless party' starts from 4pm, for £29.95, and includes the same unlimited drinks plus a dish from the dinner menu.

Dishes on the all-day menu aim to have a wide appeal, and include a range of stacked burgers include the Godfather, a stack of beef, fried chicken, pancetta, pulled pork and Monterey Jack Cheese with trimmings.

The Beyond Brooklyn is a juicy plant-based patty, with pulled BBQ jack fruit and vegan cheese and chipotle, while the nutritious Powerbowl is loaded with avocado, beetroot, turmeric quinoa, sweet potato, pickled onion and other vitamin packed goodness.

There will also be a private dining room on the top mezzanine, and other areas available for private hire

Manahatta will be open from 12pm until 11pm, Monday to Tuesday; 12pm to 12am on Wednesday to Thursday; 12pm to 2am on Friday; 11am to 2am on Saturday; and 11am to 11pm on Sunday.