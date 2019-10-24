A DEDICATED member of the Youth Justice Service in North Yorkshire is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.
Ed Horwood, Youth Justice Service reparation and volunteer development officer for North Yorkshire County Council, has been nominated for a Butlers Trust Award, after praise for his pop-up shed project.
Ed said: “The nomination for this award is a great opportunity to showcase both the wonderful work that is being done by our young people to pay back to their local community and the generous support that has been given to us.”
The Butler Trust Awards recognise the outstanding work and best practice across UK prisons, probation and youth justice. Winners and those commended will be announced in the New Year.
