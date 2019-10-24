A POPULAR nursery has launched a new programme which involves a new approach of learning from home.
Busy Bees, York, has developed a brand-new learning programme that can be accessed at home in order to improve early years children’s outcomes.
The popular nursery, located on Eccles Close is part of Busy Bees, the UK’s leading provider of childcare.
The new resource, Unleashing Potential (UP), encompasses a range of ‘learning-through-play’ activities designed by early years professionals, available to parents at the touch of a button via an app.
Belinda Hammond, nursery manager at Busy Bees York, said: “Since we’ve been using UP, we’ve seen really encouraging results.
"It enables us to take support to a different level."
The tool’s unique and comprehensive approach provides parents with advice and inspiration via activities designed for every age and stage from 0 - 5.
The app has clear onscreen guidance, parents can select off screen activities suitable for their child’s development which can be tailored to their individual interests, such as space, dinosaurs, transport or animals.