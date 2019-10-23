Malton and Thirsk MP Kevin Hollinrake has failed in his bid to become chairman of the parliamentary Treasury Select Committee.
He came second in the election among MPs for the post.
The new chairman, Mel Stride, won in the second round when he polled 263 of the 512 votes cast.
Mr Hollinrake polled 175 in the second round, well ahead of the remaining candidates.
Afterwards, he tweeted:
Many congratulations to @MelJStride on his election to chair of the @CommonsTreasury committee, he will do a superb job. Thanks to my co-candidates @Mark4WyreForest @hbaldwin for running such good-spirited campaigns and for all those who supported and voted for me.— Kevin Hollinrake (@kevinhollinrake) October 23, 2019
Mr Stride has been Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General, Leader of the House of Commons and a member of the Public Accounts Commission.
The other candidates were Harriet Baldwin and Mark Garnier. All four candidates are Conservative MPs.
