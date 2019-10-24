A POPULAR city centre venue is at risk of closure if a developer’s plan to build apartments gets the go-ahead, according to a campaign group.

And the scheme would also see York lose a nursery.

A planning application has been submitted to turn The Crescent Day Nursery, next door to The Crescent Community Venue, into four apartments.

The national Music Venue Trust has objected to the plans - saying they could lead to noise complaints from people who move into the apartments and this may result in the closure of The Crescent.

In a letter, the trust’s chief executive says: “This planning proposal would place The Crescent Community under direct threat and runs completely contrary to York’s vision for a positive and proactive night-time economy.”

Micklegate councillors Jonny Crawshaw and Pete Kilbane - who have called for cultural venues to be better protected by planning law - have also objected to the scheme.

Cllr Crawshaw said: “Spaces like The Crescent Community Venue are gold dust and we must do all we can to support and protect them.”

The owners of the venue have also objected to the plans.

They said the Crescent Working Men’s Club was established more than 100 years ago, with the site being run by a family since 2015 and hosting a range of events from live music to theatre, comedy, films, workshops for young people, book fairs and charity get-togethers.

They said the venue has “not only become a significant presence in the York music scene but also added to the social life of the city” and that it enhances its profile and reputation.

Residents also highlighted the loss of a nursery - saying there is already a lack of childcare in the city.

City of York Council’s public protection team has already pointed out that noise from the neighbouring venue could mean the flats will not be quiet enough to meet regulations.

The planning application says the nursery at 7 The Crescent would be turned into four two-bed flats, adding: “Every effort has been made to create a set of proposals which are sympathetic and subservient to the existing building and alterations kept mainly to rear elevations.”