DEVELOPERS keen to build a new student housing development - with 368 bedrooms - have been asked to make improvements to their scheme.
Proposals to turn Frederick House on Fulford Road into six apartment blocks for students were considered at a City of York Council meeting.
But the planning committee deferred the application.
Councillors said they have concerns about the design of the scheme - which has been revised from the original planning application that featured nearly 400 student flats.
They also asked developers to look into the cycle route, sustainability measures and discouraging the use of cars at the site.
Stuart Black, from the developer Summix, said: "We have listened very carefully to the committee and we will take the opportunity to consider the reasons for the deferral and to make amendments and improvements where possible. We remain committed to regenerating this significant brown field site and bringing it back into use.”