THE York Camera Club will host an exhibition this coming weekend, to showcase the work of club members and raise funds for a local hospice.

Carol Wharfedale, treasurer at the club, has organised the display along with her husband, Michael. Holy Trinity Priory Church in Micklegate will host the event.

The exhibition will include various works from the Camera Club, including pictures taken by members which have been used by St Leonard’s Hospice in their annual calender over the years. These pictures have been taken in the hospice’s grounds each year and used in both the calendar and Christmas cards.

Carol, from Stamford Bridge, said: “There are some very good quality photographs on display.

“We have a range of experience in the group and I have tried to give them all a chance to display their work.”

There will also be pictures on display celebrating the church’s 930th anniversary. Members of the club were invited earlier this year to photograph both the interior and exterior of the building.

Additional pictures submitted by Camera Club members will complete the display.

There will be tea, coffee and biscuits on offer during the exhibition, and the club is welcoming any donations towards St Leonard’s Hospice. However, the event is free to attend.

The exhibition will be open throughout the day on both Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm.

The York Camera club, established in 1952, meets annually from September until April.

They get together every Thursday evening from 7.30 - 9.30pm at St Edward’s Community Hall in Tadcaster Road.

There are currently about 40 members and they are still taking subscriptions for this year’s club. For further information, visit: https://yorkcameraclub.co.uk/