A NEW cafe and boutique is set to open this weekend slightly later than planned - after the early arrival of the owner’s baby.

The Plush Boutique Cafe & Store in Stonegate has been set up by Jaydene Halliday, along with her brother Kyle and sister Keegan.

The family, who have lived in York for 10 years, came up with the idea around Christmas time last year, when they decided they would like to launch a business together.

They originally planned to open the cafe slightly earlier in the year.

However, during preparations Jaydene was pregnant and her daughter, Indie-Rose, arrived six weeks earlier than expected.

The 32-year old was in hospital for five weeks in all, leaving the rest of the family and staff members to continue work on their new establishment.

Keegan, assistant manager of their new business, said: “It turned out to be a very busy summer, but everyone involved has been amazing.

“The whole experience has really brought the family closer together.”

Jaydene, a former science manager at Nestle, added: “Everyone is so proud of each other as we have completed all of the work on the new business ourselves.”

Indie-Rose is now four weeks old and is in good health.

Kyle, 30, is in the Merchant Navy and is away for four months at a time, so it was important they prepared to set up the business when he was available to help.

They also chose to bring in Kevin Webster, an experienced manager, to help them to run proceedings.

The cafe includes three themed rooms for customers - named the neon room, the garden room, which includes swings seats, and the Moroccan-inspired bohemian room.

Jaydene added: “We wanted to bring something different to York. It’s not going to be a normal standard coffee shop, we want it to be more fun.”

The cafe area will sell various quirky “excitingly colourful” food and drinks, including pink porridge, unicorn and mermaid toast, two colour smoothies and lavender lattes.

There will be both savoury and sweet options for customers, including vegan and gluten and dairy free options.

Jaydene said: “Our savoury food, including various sandwiches, has a strong health push.”

The cafe also includes a small boutique area where it will sell small homeware items including mugs, bowls, teapots and pillows.

Jaydene said: “We are very excited to open up to the public. We have a really good team that have had lots of training so we’re ready for it.”

The cafe is set to open this weekend.