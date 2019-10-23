RESIDENTS enjoyed a special cup of coffee at a York Methodist church thanks to a gift from TalkTalk.

Residents in Acomb and the surrounding area can now connect to Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) full fibre network which brings speeds of more than 900Mb.

The celebration coffee morning was held as TalkTalk donated a barista coffee machine to the Lidgett Methodist Church to celebrate reaching a milestone in its full fibre roll out across the city.

The network is now on track to pass 55,000 homes and businesses early in 2020 making York TalkTalk’s first Ultra Fibre Optic city.

Helen Fletcher, marketing manager for York’s UFO from TalkTalk, said: “We’re delighted that residents in Acomb can now benefit from our full fibre connection. It was great to go along to the community café today to mark this occasion.”

Lidgett Methodist Church can now offer local residents good quality hot drinks during its weekly coffee mornings when the community comes together.