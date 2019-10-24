A NORTH Yorkshire accountancy and business advisors raise funds for Hospice at annual charity event.

Hunter Gee Holroyd's annual Charity Event raised a total of £3,503 for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

The accountants host a charity event every year for local businesses to attend, which has raised in excess of £65,000 over the years.

This year’s event, which was their 25th anniversary, and involving an evening of ‘tenpin bowling with a difference’, held at Tenpin York at Clifton Moor.

Nigel Atkinson, Director said: ‘"Everyone enjoyed a fantastic evening of informal networking and team building.

"We were delighted to raise £3,503 for Martin House Children’s Hospice and would also like to thank all the businesses who generously donated prizes, sponsored lanes and bought raffle tickets."

Many local businesses sponsored bowling lanes including Synergy Commercial Finance, who were the winning team.

Emily Sharman from Martin House thanked everyone who supported the event. She said: "Martin House Children’s Hospice could not do what we do without the support of those in the community. We are so grateful."