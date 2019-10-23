FIVE young men have appeared at York Magistrates' Court charged with murder.

All five are alleged to have killed Solomon Robinson, 26, at Town Hall, St Nicholas’ Street, Scarborough, on Sunday.

One of them, Stefan Selvage, of Colescliffe, Scarborough, was charged with murder on his 18th birthday.

Members of Mr Robinson’s family were in court today (Wednesday), as were supporters of the five defendants.

The five were all remanded in custody because magistrates cannot grant bail on murder charges. Their next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

All five and the dead man are from Scarborough.

Callon Brass, 21, of Eastborough, and Dawid Goral, 20, of Durham Street, appeared first.

They were followed in three separate hearings by Kieron Watkinson, 18, of Endcliff Crescent, Stefan Selvage, and Stevie Low, 22, of Rainford Close.

None spoke during their hearing other than to give their name, address and date of birth. Brass and Watkinson were represented by Adam Henry, Goral by David Ryan, Selvage by Jason Nicholson and Low by Lauren Fisher.

Kathryn Reeve represented the Crown Prosecution Service.