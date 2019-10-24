HIGH-flyer Nicola Duffil completed a skydive for charity to mark the first anniversary of the death of her beloved gran.

The parachute jump, at Grindale near Bridlington, raised more than £600 for Marie Curie.

With her mum Catherine Spiller and sister Adele Spiller, Nicola also staged a charity bingo night at Rillington Community Centre in memory of her gran Jean Fox.

Jean was a regular at the monthly village bingo sessions. The event raised in excess of £500.

Nicola, from Rillington in Ryedale, said: “When our personal circumstances changed and our son was only three-months old, my wonderful and kind-hearted gran stepped forward and invited us to move in with her.

"It was only a matter of a few months before my gran got the shocking diagnosis that she had a brain tumour. She battled this for seven weeks before succumbing to the illness. As a family we were absolutely devastated. But I’m a firm believer in fate and, given we were living with her at the time, I take great comfort from the fact that my gran got the opportunity to spend so much precious time with her great grandson.”

She added: “During those seven weeks, my gran was in Scarborough Hospital for much of that time before being discharged so that she could spend her final days in the comfort of her own home. My husband was working away so I was trying to care for my gran as well as our son – George. I was exhausted and unable to sleep so was incredibly grateful when Marie Curie nurses stepped in – they brought light in the darkest of hours.”

To support Nicola’s fundraising efforts and make a donation, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nicola-Duffill