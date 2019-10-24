LABOUR is proposing new transparency measures for National Lottery ticket sales - and giving communities a greater say on how lottery money is spent.
Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said: “The National Lottery funds some excellent causes in our region, but for far too long people have been concerned that the funding distribution is unfair.
“We will look at how people can have more of a say in how lottery money is spent in our community.”
She said there was widespread concern that lottery funding distribution is unfair, with people in some areas where a large number of lottery tickets are bought feeling they do not get their fair share of lottery funding in return.
Labour is suggesting that transparency assurances be made a condition of the next lottery licence, in particular the release of data on ticket sales.
This would mean the public could see where money for good causes is generated, encouraging fairer distribution.
York Central received £21,733,499 from the National Lottery between 2013/14 and 2017/18. The lottery licence is due for renewal in 2023, with the process beginning next year.