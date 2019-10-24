PEOPLE now have a chance to see some of the best views in York from one of the luxury apartments being created out of a former office block.

A two-bedroom show apartment has opened on the sixth floor of Ryedale House in Piccadilly, which was built in the 1970s and was once a workplace for council, health service and business staff but will now be York’s tallest residential building.

The rooms offer panoramic views through floor to ceiling windows of iconic buildings across the city skyline, including the Minster and Clifford’s Tower.

“This is the first opportunity apartment-hunters have had to go into the seven-storey building, which is being completely renovated by developers Newby, since work began in summer 2018,” said a spokeswoman. “Completion is due in June 2020.

“Sitting alongside the River Foss, Newby is transforming the building into 77 one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments, with prices ranging from £250,000 to £1.25million.

“All apartments feature open plan living areas and a high specification finish, including Vessini bathrooms and bespoke kitchens with NEFF appliances.

“The building will also feature an impressive hotel-style lobby with concierge, secure parking, lifts to all floors, cycle stores and generous storage lockers.”

Newby sales and marketing director Anthony Mackle said he had been delighted at the response since the show home opened to the public at the weekend.

“The initial open day was fully booked from start to finish and people were so impressed with the views and the quality of the property finish,” he said.

“The views are absolutely breathtaking, with vistas across the city from both the open plan living space and the bedrooms.”

Viewings of the show apartment should be made by appointment by phoning Savills on 01904 593 551.