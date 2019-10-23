NORTH Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking people to play it safe by going to an organised bonfire and firework display this year.
To make sure people have fun and stay safe on Bonfire Night, the service wants people to attend an organised event, where the fireworks are handled by professionals. But, for those who do plan to celebrate with their own firework display, it has provided some simple tips to help ensure their evening is a success.
The service said people should plan their firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time, read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary, light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back, and keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks.
Other advice is to never return to a firework once it has been lit, don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them, direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators, always supervise children with sparklers and never give them to children under five, and put used sparklers hot end down into a bucket of sand or water.
In addition, the service said people should check for hedgehogs and other wildlife before lighting their bonfire, never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire, don’t build bonfires close to trees, hedges or sheds, don’t leave bonfires unattended and make sure that the bonfire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.
A spokesperson for the service commented: “Our message is to enjoy the celebrations, but do so carefully and responsibly.”