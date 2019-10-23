THIEVES have broken into a cash point in Ryedale overnight.

The cash machine, at the post office in Pickering's Market Place, was broken into during the early hours of this morning (October 23).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "At around 1.58am on Wednesday, October 23, the Force Control Room received reports of an ATM theft at the post office on Market Place in Pickering.

"It appears that the offenders have forced their way into the Post Office and forcibly removed the ATM before leaving the scene.

"Extensive police enquiries remain ongoing to trace the suspects."

The spokesperson added that an attempt to break into the ATM at the Coop store in Kirkbymoorside was also made last Friday.

They said: "At around 2.30am on Friday, October 18, we received reports of an ATM being damaged at the Coop store on Piercy Street, Kirkbymoorside. Attempts to gain access to the ATM were unsuccessful."

North Yorkshire Police would ask anyone with information that could assist the Pickering post office investigation to get in touch by calling 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12190195599 when passing on information.