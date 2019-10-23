ORGANISATIONS providing activities for young people across the East Riding are being invited to apply for grant funding.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s youth and family support (YFS) service is launching the 2020 Positive Activity Grant (PAG), which will be opening for applications at noon on November 5.

This year there are two bands of grant available:

Band A – two grants of £7,000 for voluntary youth organisations that deliver positive activities to young people who have NOT previously been awarded a Positive Activity Grant.

Band B – 13 awards up to a maximum of £1,999 for existing youth organisations delivering positive activity to young people across the East Riding.

Since 2013 the council has provided £335,000 to 177 different youth groups across the East Riding, helping to create 50 new youth projects and support 100 existing youth groups.

Kevin Allen, service manager for youth and family support, said: “The PAG awards provide youth groups with vital funding to deliver positive diversionary activity to young people aged nine to 24 across the East Riding. We particularly welcome applications from organisations that can deliver provision for targeted and vulnerable young people from areas of urban and rural deprivation within the East Riding.”

All organisations applying for a PAG award must be a member of Smile Community Hive and have a development plan in place by January 31, 2020. Town and parish councils are welcome to apply with full support to establish new youth provision.

For further information call Darron Lawer, YFS community and partnership officer, on 077966 97940 or email darron.lawer@eastriding.gov.uk