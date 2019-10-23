NORTH Yorkshire Police is urging parents and guardians to “Talk PANTS” to help keep children safe from sexual abuse.
The NSPCC recently re-launched its PANTS rules, which includes a catchy Pantosaurus song, video (https://youtu.be/-lL07JOGU5o) and activity pack, to help adults find the right words to have a conversation with their youngsters about identifying and avoiding such dangers.
Parents and children can sing along with Pantosaurus where the cartoon character explains each letter of the acronym PANTS:
• Privates are private
• Always remember your body belongs to you
• No means no
• Talk about secrets that upset you
• Speak up, someone can help
This simple-but-valuable rule is aimed at children aged eight and under, emphasising in an age appropriate way that their body belongs to them, they have a right to say “no” and that they should tell an adult they trust if they’re worried or upset.
