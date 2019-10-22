FIVE men will appear at York Magistrates Court tomorrow, accused of murder.

North Yorkshire Police said the five have all been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Scarborough man, Solomon Robinson.

A spokesperson said Solomon was found with serious injuries outside Scarborough Town Hall in St Nicholas Street at 2am on Sunday and taken to hospital where he sadly died.

"North Yorkshire Police arrested ten people on suspicion of murder," they said.

"Two 18 year-olds, a 20 year-old, a 21 year-old and a 22 year-old have been remanded in police custody and are due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 23 October 2019 charged with murder."

They said a 16 year-old boy, two 20 year-old men, a 21 year-old man and a 28 year-old man have been released on conditional bail.

"Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, images or video footage which may assist the investigation, and who hasn’t come forward already, to submit it online to the Major Incident Public Portal: mipp.police.uk/operation/12XN19A52-PO1," they said.

"Alternatively, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, press option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

"Please quote reference number 12190193750 when passing on information."