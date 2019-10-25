SO, WHAT do I know about sexting?

Not a lot, other than what I’ve read in the tabloids - people who should know better sending saucy snaps of themselves to others.

I thought such behaviour was confined to far younger, body-confident people, so I was surprised to learn that it’s not.

In a poll of 2,000 adults carried out for the Government-backed Get Safe Online, ten per cent of people aged over 55 admitted sending naked selfies or videos to others by phone.

Crickey. I’d have to be paid a lot of money to get undressed in front of my own husband with the light on, never mind purposely taking pictures of my naked self, scrolling down my contact list and pressing ‘send.’

Were I to do that, there is a high probability that the unlucky recipient would either choke on their food or go into cardiac arrest.

How brave they must be. Sending titillating messages is risky enough, but photographs? The world wide web is exactly that - I certainly wouldn’t want snaps of my cellulite causing hilarity as far afield as Japan, Newfoundland and Patagonia.

I can’t see the appeal of sexting for people of any age. But then I can’t understand the thrill of photographing your food either. Yet a good many of us are under the impression that family and friends will become excited when sent a photograph of a lasagna or a plate of scampi and chips served up at a local eaterie.

Maybe I am being unnecessarily prudish and should be prepared to give sexting a go. The website ‘Better Relationships Over 50’ goes a bundle on it, with a section offering tips on ‘sexting for seniors’ in the same way as Age UK offers advice on silver surfing or bus passes.

‘It is a great way to enjoy and deepen intimate relating when physically separated . . . when you do it right,’ the website advises. ‘It's also a great way to get yourself in all kinds of trouble when you're too impulsive or casual about how you use it.’

Of course there is a dark side to any activity like this. Basically you need to make certain that you send your artfully constructed selfies to the right person and not to your boss, your kids, or the chairman of the parish council.

I am shocked by how sexting is actively encouraged online, with websites including ‘how to master the art of sexting’ and ‘the joy of sexting.’

There is even advice on how to take pictures. One gives tips on ‘how to take a smoking-hot nude selfie’.

‘Don’t pressure yourself to get it right the first time - play around with your environment and take as many photos as you like.’

I take it this means don’t confine yourself to the bedroom - take a few snaps in the kitchen or the living room as well. Being close to 60, the kitchen may be a good option, bringing a domestic goddess feel - were I to take the plunge, I could grab a couple of pans to preserve my modesty. It would obviously end up looking more Calendar Girls than Pirelli Calendar, but at my age who cares?

Being realistic, the only person I could risk sexting without involving an appearance at the magistrates’ court would be my husband.

Since the only texts of any kind I ever send him are along the lines of ‘Is there anything you want me to pick up for tea?’ or ‘Did you remember to put the bins out?’, he would likely be so horror-struck by the image appearing on his phone that he may not fully recover.