YORK'S new cinema at Monks Cross will open on Friday December 13.

Cineworld, part of the new community stadium complex, will feature thirteen screens including an IMAX® theatre and ScreenX, offering a '270-degree viewing experience.'

A spokesman said it would open in time for the 'highly anticipated' films Jumanji: The Next Level and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

He said the IMAX theatre would 'deliver stunning images and powerful, immersive audio to transport audiences into blockbuster films like never before.'

He added: "The experience is set apart by its next-generation 4K laser projection system which features a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technologies that deliver increased resolution, sharper and brighter images, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colours ever available on-screen."

He said ScreenX would expand the traditional cinema screen to the side auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree viewing experience.

"The innovative technology uses an array of projectors and with proprietary ScreenX software, blends multiple images into one seamless image extending from the central screen out.

"ScreenX walls are installed with a fabric to ensure brightness and colour closely match the content on the main screen and extend the length of the auditorium. Strategically placed audio systems and speakers ensure that sound does not compromise the immersive viewing experience."

He said Cineworld’s premium ViP screening rooms would provide the 'next level in cinema comfort the moment guests walk through the door,' offering guests access to an exclusive private lounge, complimentary dining and unlimited cinema snacks.

"Guests are also treated to experience the ultimate in relaxation with supersized, specially designed leather reclining seats and individual tables. Cineworld York will be Cineworld’s fifth cinema in the UK to launch ViP. "