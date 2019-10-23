PLANS to put £150,000 towards reviewing and repairing York's playgrounds have been given the go-ahead.

The cash means all council-owned play areas will be inspected before money is allocated towards fixing problems like broken swings, seats and cracked surfaces.

Popular playgrounds most in need of repairs, and which are accessible to the highest number of children including disabled youngsters, will be prioritised.

A council meeting heard that the majority of the £150,000 will be spent on the work - rather than on the independent inspection of the condition of various playgrounds.

It will be the first review of the city's play areas since 1996.

A further £100,000 of funding has been approved for larger revamp projects.

It will be used to provide match funding for community groups that bid for new play equipment.

The meeting heard that most upgrade schemes cost around £20,000 to £25,000.

The fund would open for applications in April and projects would need to be based on a consultation with residents, provide lasting improvement for the playground and for the future maintenance of the area to be clearly organised.