LADDERS on the edge of York’s rivers have been coated with fluorescent paint to make them more visible at night.
The Press reported on Monday that plans to paint the top of the ladders with glow in the dark paint, as well as to install thermal imaging cameras along the rivers and place a mental health helpline phone number on city centre benches, were all considered at a river safety meeting.
York Water Safety Forum met to discuss safety measures following the death of five people in the city’s rivers in the space of just three weeks earlier this year.
But City of York Council has confirmed that ladders on the side of the rivers have already been coated with fluorescent paint.
Jane Mowat, head of community safety at the council, said: “The new and replacement ladders were treated with fluorescent paint when the new ones were installed three years ago. Since then and in line with the schedule to repaint them every two years, this has been done once and another coat is due in the coming year.”
She added: “Thermal imaging CCTV is being considered by the forum.”
Another initiative that the York Water Safety Forum has been looking at to improve river safety is proposals to show water safety videos on the big screen at York Racecourse on race days.